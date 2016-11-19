Fraud lurks behind NTU papers: scholar

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A scholar at Taiwan's top academic body on Friday said that a raft of "problematic" academic articles by a National Taiwan University (NTU) professor's research team should be treated as a serious issue.

Chen Pei-jer, an Academia Sinica scholar and professor of clinical medicine, was speaking in response to PubPeer's recent announcement that as many as 11 papers authored by NTU professor Kuo Min-liang's research team were "problematic."

Kuo is a professor at NTU and vice president of Kaohsiung Medical University.

Local media reported yesterday that four of the "problematic papers" had been co-authored by NTU President Yang Pan-chyr.

PubPeer is a website that allows users to discuss and review scientific research and allows academics to engage in post-publication peer review.

It had previously highlighted shortcomings in several high-profile papers, in some cases giving rise to public accusations of academic fraud.

"With so many papers issued by the Kuo-led research team deemed 'problematic' by PubPeer, one cannot attribute the cause simply to negligence. There are implications of document forgery and fraud. As a model university in Taiwan, NTU absolutely should deal with the case seriously," Chen said.

"Repeatedly releasing flawed papers is fraudulent behavior, and should be curbed and punished," he said.

Fake Papers

In Taiwan, academic institutions and scholars can apply to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Science and Technology for large subsidies for research projects, and they can win academic prizes by submitting papers, Chen said.

These incentives have driven professors and scholars to produce fake research papers, he said.

"Using fake papers to get national subsidies paid for by the tax-paying public is a kind of fraud," he said.

'Punishment needed'

Currently, no laws or regulations are available to punish such fraudulent acts, although those who are proved guilty of applying for subsidies using problematic papers are typically banned from applying again for a duration of one to two years, he said.

Chen said it was useless to try to curb production of problematic papers by asking scholars to exercise self-restraint or to abide by a code of ethics.

Legally stipulated punishments are badly needed to control this undesirable situation, Chen said.

Probe Underway

Late yesterday, two Control Yuan members said they would launch an investigation into the widening academic fraud scandal.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education said it had ordered NTU to launch an investigation and to submit a report.

Lin Da-der, secretary general of NTU, said that his university had established an independent investigation team to study the problematic papers.

A report on the team's findings will be released by the end of the year at the latest, he said.

NTU President Yang Pan-chyr and Professor Kuo Min-liang had been recipients of academic awards granted by the Ministry of Education, the Chinese-language United Evening News reported on Friday.

The professors' cash awards and medals will be withdrawn if either is found guilty of violating academic ethics, the daily reported.