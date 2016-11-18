Lee Teng-hui says president 'disappointing'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Lee Teng-hui, widely considered a mentor to President Tsai Ing-wen, said in an interview that his protege lacked "decisiveness and courage."

In an interview with the Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun, Lee criticized Tsai over her results from the last six months, saying she lacked "decisiveness" and "courage" when carrying out domestic reform.

Lee was downbeat on the administration's future, saying that Tsai's approval ratings — which have dipped from 50 percent at the time of her inauguration in May to 35 percent in recent polls — would likely continue to fall.

Describing the "very high" expectations he had held for Tsai, the ex-president said the administration's recent performance was "seriously disappointing."

Lee also criticized the president for trying to push forward with "too many things at once."

"Judicial reform isn't complete, (the administration) can't provide a concrete plan for pension reform ... (She) can't even roll out a quick, resolute decision to the holiday crisis facing workers ... (Tsai) really lacks decisiveness and courage."

On Foreign and Cross-Strait Policies

On Tsai's foreign policy, Lee said he still had "no idea" of Tsai's plans for the government's "New Southbound Policy."

Lee also described her proposed cross-strait policy of "maintaining the status quo" as "going against the public consensus of the people of Taiwan."