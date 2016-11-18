Retired generals stayed silent: minister

A group of retired Taiwanese generals who were recently spotted in a political rally in China did not sing China's national anthem and were only standing with the rest of the crowd out of politeness, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said on Thursday.

According to a video clip released by Chinese state media, a group of R.O.C. generals were pictured standing with the rest of the crowd during China's national anthem while attending a political rally in Beijing on Nov. 12.

The event marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Republic of China's founding father Dr. Sun Yat-sen and was presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Taiwan's National Security Bureau later confirmed that a total of 32 retired generals, among them including ex-Deputy Army Commander Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), had attended the gathering.

Calling their move "unpatriotic," ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers passed a motion Monday calling on the government to cut off the pensions of these retired generals in question.

In his defense, Wu told local media that the rally was only one stop of his ongoing China tour and he had several times mentioned the R.O.C during his address to a forum he attended in Beijing. He stressed that he has done his best to defend his country.

Asked to comment, Feng told reporters on the sideline of a legislative session in Taipei on Thursday that the circumstances "may have forced these retired generals to stand up while the rest were singing China's national anthem."

"Anyone would have stood up under that circumstance or it would be impolite," Feng said. The minister added that he did not believe these retired senior military personnel would join the crowd in singing China's national anthem.

The defense chief said retired military personnel were comrades of the R.O.C. Armed Forces no matter where they were. However, he also said that Taiwanese people could hardly appreciate these ex-generals' service should they decide to turn their back on the R.O.C.

Asked to comment on the lawmakers' proposal to cut off the retirement pensions of these retired generals, Feng said as a country that is ruled by laws, he hoped that more concrete legislation could be established as soon as possible so that others could follow in the future.

Premier Calls to Extend Retired Generals' Travel Ban

Meanwhile, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Thursday said that these 30-plus retired generals' attendance in the Beijing political rally "severely violated their loyalty to the country and have served as negative example to society."

He asked the Executive Yuan to come up with clear regulations by the end of the year to stipulate under which circumstances the government may take away retired military personnel's pensions due to actions in a foreign country.

Lin also asked related government branches to consider extending the existing three-year travel ban to the other side of the Taiwan Strait for retired military personnel for national security reasons.

There is currently a travel ban on China for retired military personnel who were exposed to confidential military intelligence during their service. Once that period has passed, discharged generals are treated as civilians and the ministry has no legal basis to restrict them from traveling to China.