Lawmakers push disputed holiday cuts past deadlock

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lawmakers yesterday voted to send several clauses from a disputed labor bill — including a proposal to ax seven statutory holidays for private sector workers — into the next step of the legislative process.

The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee on Thursday voted seven to three to send Clause 37 of the Labor Standards Act — which would cut the number of statutory holidays for private sector workers from 19 to 12 — into closed-door cross-party negotiations.

All seven votes in favor came from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, while legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT) and New Power Party (NPP) voting against.

As per the Legislative Yuan Functioning Act, committee members can vote to send a bill to cross-party negotiations if the committee itself fails to reach a consensus.

Political parties at the Legislative Yuan have a maximum of one month to come to an agreement and return the bill for legislative review.

Articles 24 and 36 of the Labor Standards Act are also set to be sent for cross-party talks.

Article 24 governs overtime pay while article 36 is related to whether one of the two days off workers are granted each week should be made flexible.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming had initially pushed to send the bill directly to legislative review.

Ker told committee lawmakers on Thursday that because it "was not likely the committee would reach a consensus on the matter, the labor bill should be sent to the Legislature for review."

While Ker's request was blocked, lawmakers did agree to send the bill's most contentious clauses to cross-party negotiations.

Fixed or Flexible?

Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu said that while the ministry's ultimate aim was to implement "two fixed days off," the "one fixed, one flexible" scheme was currently "more workable" solution because "society isn't ready for a drastic change."

The minister said the government would, in the long run, seek to reduce the hours of private sector workers.

According to a report released by labor rights group, the average person in Taiwan works 2134 hours per year, compared to a global average of 1771 hours.

He said that small and medium-sized enterprises have expressed the need for more flexibility in arranging employees' hours.

They also argue that some workers wish to work extra hours.

NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang said that since the implementation of the "one fixed, one flexible" was designed to reduce working hours, employees who worked on a rest day should be given an extra day off in return.

Should the DPP agree to such a compromise, the NPP was willing to support "one fixed, one flexible," Huang said.

KMT lawmakers however have continued to push for "two fixed days off."

KMT Legislator Wang Yu-ming argued that current laws could not guarantee that employees would receive adequate pay for working overtime, saying the "one fixed, one flexible holiday" policy would "100 percent" jeopardize labor rights.