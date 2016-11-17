DPP issues statement on Japan food imports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In response to assertions that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was pushing to lift Taiwan's ban on food imports from regions in Japan affected during the nation's 2011 nuclear disaster, the Cabinet and DPP local governments on Wednesday issued a statement in support of the ban.

In the four-point statement, the Cabinet and 13 DPP-led local governments stood by principles of strict restriction for food imports from Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said, regarding the Cabinet's stance on measures for food products originating outside of Fukushima.

Since Saturday, scuffles involving critics and officials have occurred at public hearings where critics asserted that the central government was holding the brief series of hearings to pave the way for lifting the five-year ban on produce from the prefectures that were affected by radiation after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The government will maintain its ban on tea, water, baby milk powder and seafood products from four prefectures — Gunma, Ibaraki, Tochigi, and Chiba — following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011, Hsu said.

Also, products from the four prefectures that lack official place of origin labels and proof that they are radiation-free are also barred from entering Taiwan, Hsu said.

The Executive Yuan and DPP local governments also support blocking food imports when the products are barred in the U.S. and Japan, Hsu added.

Hsu urged rational public discussion, denouncing "violent acts" that he said were carried out to block efforts for policy coordination and dialogue.

A Top-to-Bottom Misalignment?

After announcing the joint statement and after the party's weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, four DPP local government leaders held a press conference describing their, and the party's, support of the statement.