News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

November, 17, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Violence cuts labor bill hearing short

By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post
November 17, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A public hearing largely seen by civic groups as their last chance to raise concerns about a controversial labor bill was adjourned in chaos Wednesday as activists clashed with the convener of the committee responsible for the legislation.

The activists, including members of several labor unions — some of whom had been hunger-striking for more than 280 hours by Wednesday, chanted "Where is Ker Chien-ming," demanding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip show up for the hearing.

"Are we just a joke to you (the DPP)?" Labor Rights Association CEO Wang Chuan-ping said at the hearing as activists questioned why most members of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee — which is slated to vote Thursday on whether to send the bill to a second reading — were not present.

The bill seeks to eliminate seven public holidays and to implement a "one fixed, one flexible" day off workweek scheme as a precursor to a universal two-day weekend system.

"Is the hearing just a formality for the DPP — so that you could say you have 'listened to public opinion' when you push the bill through the committee?" Wang asked.

Committee convener Chen Ying then adjourned the meeting amid the disruption, blaming the activists for "obstruction."

The activists, chanting "Don't escape" and "Return workers' seven statutory holidays," swarmed Chen to block her from exiting the conference room, clashing with police officers in the process.

Hsu Wei-dong, a member of the Taiwan International Workers' Association who had been on a hunger strike for more than 280 hours, fainted during the fracas and fell from the rostrum.

He was sent to the hospital and reported to have no serious injuries.

Chen also fell to the floor during the brawl. She managed to leave the hearing soon after, escorted by police officers.

Labor Minister Responds

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 First homegrown light-rail carriage completed, unveiled 
Activist Hsu Wei-dong, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 280 hours, is aided by medical workers after fainting during a brawl in the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, Nov. 16.(Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post/CNA )

More Photos (2)
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search