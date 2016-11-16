Experts, activists attack holiday cut plans

By Sun Hsin Hsuan--Experts and labor activists have said that proposed amendments to the Labor Standards Act would jeopardize the rights of workers.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has been steadfast in its desire to pass the amendments — which would remove seven statutory holidays — before the end of the current legislative session.

Shin-Hsin University Professor Chen Cheng-lian, at a public hearing on the bill Tuesday, said the proposals would add on average 56 extra hours a year to the working hours of people in Taiwan.

The professor added that the 2134 hours per year worked by people in Taiwan already exceeded the international average, which Chen said stood at 1771 hours per year.

Labor rights would also be further jeopardized by employers who force employees to work on their flexible day off, he said

The mooted amendments also drew the ire of labor representatives at the hearing.

Taiwan High Education Union representative Chen Bo-chien reiterated Chen's comments on additional hours, adding that "on top of that, workers will have to work extra hours for less pay."

Chen was referring to the potential impact on overtime pay with the implementation of the bill's "one flexible day off, one fixed day off" policy.

Under "one flexible day off, one fixed day off", employers must pay employees 1.33 to 1.66 times their original wages for time worked on a "flexible day off," dependent on the number of hours.

Current laws guarantee workers double their original wages if they work on a statutory holiday.

President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday said that she was "in pain" at the decision to push ahead with "one flexible day off, one fixed day off." Tsai had promised to implement a "two fixed day off" policy during her campaign for the presidency.

Explaining the decision, Tsai said that "workers have always been dearest to the DPP ... however, society is not yet ready for 'two fixed day offs,'"

The president said as the nation was undergoing a period of economic transformation, the government must strike a balance between helping workers and assisting small enterprises.

Labor activist Hsu Wei-dong — who on Tuesday entered the 260th hour of a hunger strike in protest at the bill — said Tsai was exaggerating the burden on small enterprises.

Hsu argued that the amendments were merely designed to placate big business.

Citing a Ministry of Economic Affairs report from 2015, Hsu said that "it would cost an average-sized small enterprise with six to 15 employees no more than NT$50,000 per year for all of its employees to enjoy the seven statutory holidays."