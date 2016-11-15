New envoy to Singapore pledges to push closer ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Newly appointed top envoy to Singapore Francis Liang (梁國新) pledged Tuesday to enhance relations with the city state, a day after the Presidential Office confirmed his assignment.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the maiden Taiwan-ASEAN dialogue in Taipei, Liang told reporters he was "extremely honored to be given the chance to offer my service in Singapore."

He said Taiwan and Singapore shared numerous common interests and that even the geography of Singapore was similar to that of Taiwan in many ways.

Liang said the government placed high importance on building the country into a highly international and economically developed country like Singapore.

"I will do my best in pushing bilateral cooperation on various fronts during my tenure," he added.

Liang also disclosed that his appointment had become official only on Monday and that he was still in contact with the foreign minister regarding when he would officially take up his new duties.

The Presidential Office also confirmed publicly Monday that Liang, chairman of the government-funded Taiwan External Trade Development Council, had been selected for the job.

The government had originally tapped Antonio Chiang (江春男) for the post, but he resigned in August before taking office over a drunken-driving violation in Taipei.