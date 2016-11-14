Aerotropolis plans cost too many people their homes: protesters

TAIPEI -- Several dozen people demonstrated outside the Transportation Ministry Monday, demanding that it not allow Taoyuan Aerotropolis planning to proceed to the review stage until the scale of land expropriation for the ambitious project be reduced.

The protesters, from the Taoyuan Aerotropolis Anti-Eviction Alliance, accused the ministry of holding "fake public hearings" earlier this year, saying the three days of meetings in late April and early May failed to reach a consensus and produced substandard meeting points that the government never followed up on.

"The government is now seeking to sneak the project plans through by sending the proposal to the Interior Ministry's land acquisition review team without making any of the constructive changes suggested by affected locals," alliance spokesman Tien Chi-feng said.

The aerotropolis, a large-scale project based around the Taoyuan airport that is intended to become a regional hub for transportation, manufacturing and logistics, has faced fierce opposition from people living on land included in the development's borders.

The protesters Monday demanded that the government reduce the impact of land expropriation on locals before sending the project proposal to the review body.

Lu Li-kun, whose home in Hung Chu Village is among those that would be demolished under current plans, questioned the government's motives in acquiring such vast swaths of land for the project.

Lu said that simply shifting some of the aerotropolis plans could allow it to be completed with much less land expropriation, but that the Transportation Ministry's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) had rejected this approach during the public hearings.

Critics say the CAA is ignoring the alternative land because expropriating it would upset businesses and politicians.

"The government could acquire another piece of land without evicting Hung Chu Village residents, but they choose not to," Lu said, and quoted the CAA as saying that the project required just as much land as would be available if the alternative area were expropriated.