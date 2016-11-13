Pensioners 'won't need to return past benefits'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan Saturday addressed what he called a "misunderstanding" about the government's pension reform effort, saying it would not force retirees to return any benefits already received.

Lin maintained that pension reform would not apply retroactively and would not require retirees to return portions of their pensions that they received before the changes.

The premier was speaking to press during an inspection of an offshore wind farm in Miaoli County, a day after President Tsai Ing-wen discussed pension reform with Lin and other top officials at a dinner gathering.

Many civil servants and government-employed teachers have voiced opposition and skepticism over the reforms, which seek to cut retirement benefits to rescue the country's beleaguered pension fund.

One of their concerns is that retirees may have to return some of the pension benefits already received if the reform goes through.

Lin told the press that both Vice President Chen Chien-jen and Wu Jin-lin, head of the Examination Yuan, stressed during the Friday meeting that the pension reform cannot be retroactively implemented.

Chen heads the pension reform committee.

According to Lin, Chen and Wu pointed out that if retirees were asked to return the portion that exceeded the pension they were entitled to under the new system, the situation would become very "complicated" and "grave."

"It won't be retroactive," Lin said, referring to the government's pension reform. "Returning (the pensions) won't be on the agenda."

But Lin said the remarks that Chen and Wu made at the meeting were not the final verdict, and that details of pension reform still needed to be discussed at an upcoming national affairs conference.

All retirees in the public sector still stand to see cuts to their pension payouts after the reform.

Concerns over the reform are already prompting many civil servants, government-employed teachers and military personnel to eye early retirement to avoid adjustments to their retirement benefits.

Earlier this month, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-I called this "rush to retire" by employees in the public sector a "futile act."

Lin noted that unless the retirees decided to receive their pensions in a single lump sum instead of taking a monthly payout, there was no point retiring early, thinking they could avoid the adjustments.

The pension reform committee said it planned to complete a draft bill within two months.

Lin said measures in the bill would make sure retirees were adequately covered, and that the government would not adopt a "one size fits all" system.