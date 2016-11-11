President's disapproval rating surpasses approval for 1st time: think-tank poll

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The latest survey released by pan-green-leaning Taiwan Thinktank on Thursday showed disapproval for President Tsai Ing-wen at 42.8 percent, which was slightly above her 40.6 percent approval rating.

"This is the Taiwan Thinktank's first survey to show a disapproval rating that's higher than the approval rating for President Tsai," Taiwan Thinktank polling director Chou Yung-hong said. "But the disapproval figure only led by 2 percentage points."

Breaking down responses by age shows that people between 20 and 29 years old and over 60 years old indicated the most support for Tsai, at 51.6 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively.

Middle-aged respondents showed the least support.

Most respondents indicated approval toward Tsai's weekly policy coordination meeting, which she began conducting in October: 66.8 percent of those polled were supportive, compared to 18.9 percent who were not.

Premier Lin Chuan's overall performance garnered disapproval, with 46.4 percent of surveyed participants saying they were dissatisfied with his performance, compared to 36.5 percent who showed support for the embattled premier.

On Insurance and Same-Sex Marriage

The survey also polled on social welfare policies: 51.5 percent of respondents said they supported National Health Insurance coverage for mainland Chinese students studying in Taiwan, while 41 percent did not.

In regards to legalizing same-sex marriage – which recently passed through its first reading at the Legislature – 47.8 percent supported legalization, while 41.7 percent did not.