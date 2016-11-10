Labor bill bounced back to 1st reading

A disputed labor bill that hung in limbo at the Legislative Yuan for over a month finally saw action Wednesday evening as lawmakers agreed to send the bill to committee for first reading — again.

After hours of negotiation led by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers agreed to return a labor act amendment to the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene committee for another first reading.

On Oct. 5, DPP Legislator and committee chairwoman Chen Ying declared that the bill had passed first reading. Major opposition parties at the Legislature called the Oct. 5 meeting "illegitimate," accusing Chen of ignoring objections as she pushed the bill through committee.

On Wednesday, lawmakers reviewed meeting minutes, video and voice recordings of the Oct. 5 meeting to determine whether DPP lawmakers violated procedural laws by ignoring objections from committee members.

While official recordings indicated no signs of objections from the committee, Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers presented tapes from local press that corroborated their argument.

"The tapes recorded by local media cannot possibly be accepted," DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming said. "Otherwise, are we going to check with every TV anchor for verification in the future?"

The DPP however offered a compromise in the evening, agreeing to review the bill at the committee again for two days, immediately after a public hearing slated for next Tuesday.

"The DPP has agreed to review the bill so long as opposition parties agree not to boycott the meeting, occupy the rostrum, or send the bill into another one-month negotiation period," Ker said.

Triggering a one-month negotiation period is a tactic often adopted by opposition parties to gather more information or to defer the review of a bill to the next legislative session.

KMT caucus whip Luo Kuo-tung said that the party would discuss whether to cede its right to invoke the one-month negotiation period.

Public Opinions Mixed

Chen, who steered the disputed Oct. 5 committee meeting, said Wednesday that the "bill had its flaws" but that she believed it could better protect workers' rights, including fixed holidays and double pay for extra working hours.

"This is why I am willing to step up for the workers and take the pressure," Chen said.

The most controversial part of the amendment to the Labor Standards Act was that it aimed to ax seven statutory holidays for workers in the private sector.

Government officials have said the holiday cut would offset a reduction in maximum allowable working hours, which the previous administration had adjusted from 84 every two weeks to 40 hours a week.

The cut would also ensure that private workers and public servants enjoy the same number of holidays, according to the Tsai administration.

Members of several labor unions went on a hunger strike in front of the Legislative Yuan starting last week to protest the bill.

The hunger strike ended Tuesday after lawmakers decided to inspect video recordings and meeting minutes. However, demonstrators have said that protest actions would continue until the bill was scrapped.