President 'optimistic' on working with Trump; MOEA says election may hurt exports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on their victory yesterday.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Office, Tsai congratulated Trump on being elected 45th president of the United States.

Tsai emphasized the importance of U.S.-Taiwan relations, saying the U.S. was the world's most important democratic nation and Taiwan's most solid ally.

Tsai expressed her optimism about working with the Trump administration to maintain the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific.

Also in the statement were special thanks to U.S. President Barack Obama for his administration's support of Taiwan throughout the last eight years.

Tsai sent a congratulatory letter via the Foreign Ministry immediately after Trump's victory announcement. In the letter, she highlighted the two nations' shared values of freedom, democracy and human rights, as well as their history of close cooperation.

Tsai reiterated Taiwan's commitment to being a close and reliable partner for the U.S. and said she looked forward to continuing to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

Opposition Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) extended her congratulations to Trump as well yesterday. Hung said the U.S. election was the best example of a democracy in practice and that she looked forward to the growth of U.S.-Taiwan relations.

Other Taiwanese officials also made public statements regarding the U.S. election results. Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) expressed uncertainty regarding Trump's economic policies and their implications for Taiwanese and global markets.

Lee suggested that Trump's election would impact Taiwan's intermediate input exports, a concern voiced in light of Trump's protectionist economic ideology.

Lee, however, said that the breadth of the impact had yet to be determined. He promised that the Ministry of Economic Affairs would continue to promote U.S.-Taiwan relations and commerce.

Lai I-chung (賴怡忠), a scholar at the green-leaning Taiwan Thinktank, struck a similar tone of uncertainty in an interview yesterday on Trump's election. He remarked that the members who would make up Trump's cabinet had yet to be named, so no one knew how the Trump administration would act regarding many issues.

Lai remained optimistic about U.S.-Taiwan relations, citing the GOP's history of support for Taiwan.

How a Trump administration would address the issues of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and the state of Taiwan's entry to the Trans-Pacific Partnership remains unclear. However, as Democratic Progressive Party Deputy Secretary General Lee Chun-yee (李俊毅) stated in his interview yesterday, there should be no major changes in U.S.-Taiwan relations.