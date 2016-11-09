Protesters end hunger strike but say fight for 7 holidays still on

Protesters on Tuesday ended a hunger strike against a proposed plan to cut seven statutory holidays, but said the fight would continue in other ways.

Lawmakers today will review the recordings of a meeting last month during which a bill to cut seven statutory holidays passed its first reading, officials said Tuesday.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Shih-fang said the review would see major parties at the Legislative Yuan check whether minutes from the Oct. 5 meeting matched recordings from the same committee session. The Oct. 5 meeting was tasked with reviewing an amendment to the Labor Standards Act that would ax seven statutory holidays.

The meeting however ended in chaos, as chairperson and DPP Lawmaker Chen Ying adjourned the meeting abruptly.

Chen claimed that the bill was ready to move into second reading, despite vehement protests from Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers present at the meeting.

Opposition parties accused the ruling DPP of violating committee procedure, calling for the draft's first reading to be annulled.

Liu added that a public hearing would be held next Tuesday by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan after the meeting minutes were checked. Representatives from civic groups would also be invited to the event to speak with government officials.

But Labor Unions' Alliance representative Kuo Kuan-chun said that a public hearing held after the first reading was "hypocritical" and "meaningless."

Approximately 45 demonstrators rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan while lawmakers inside tried to reach a consensus on alleged violations of procedure during the first reading of the bill.

Demonstrators had been on a hunger strike since last week, with the protest entering its 90th hour Tuesday morning.

Addressing the DPP, Kuo said that "it shouldn't be a problem for the Legislature's largest party plus the ruling party to scrap a bill that severely damages fundamental labor rights."

'Chaotic' Holidays

A labor act amendment supported by the Tsai Ing-wen administration is set to cut seven statutory holidays for private sector workers.

Under the current system, public servants — including public school teachers — are required to work on the holidays in question, while instructors at private schools are not.

Some parents who work in the public sector and whose children attend private schools have complained that the current system is chaotic, as they are forced to work while their children were on vacation.

Managers at several large Taiwanese enterprises have also expressed similar concerns over the "messy" schedules.