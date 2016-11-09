Former president defends innocence in court

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou appeared in court on Tuesday to defend himself against allegations of involvement in a classified information leak as part of a 2013 wiretapping scandal.

The Taipei District Court summoned former President Ma Ying-jeou to appear in court over allegations he was responsible for a leak of confidential information by former State Prosecutor-General Huang Shyh-ming.

The suit was filed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming, who accused Ma of encouraging Huang to leak information about an ongoing investigation into then-Premier Jiang Yi-huah in 2013.

Ker's lawyer had urged the court to detain Ma on Tuesday, a request which was rejected by the judge, who said the court would first proceed with its investigation.

Whether Ma would be detained would be concluded after assessments have been made regarding the inquiries, the judge said.

After a request from Ker's lawyer's and confirmation by the court, Ma's accompanying secretary Lin Yu-chen and Huang are also set to be summoned for individual questioning.

As he exited the court building after the court session at 5:10 p.m., Ma told reporters outside that he was confident of his innocence.

"I have expectations for the court to be just. Thank you, everyone," he said before leaving, surrounded by his security personnel.

Ma had appeared at the court building at 2:20 p.m., flanked by security amid protesters shouting in the distance. He declined to speak to the media.

The perimeter around Taipei District Court was secured by upwards of 100 police officials and roadblocks. Around 20 protesters had gathered at the scene.

The wiretapping controversy was triggered by Ma's attempt to remove Wang Jin-pyng from his position as legislative speaker in 2013.

Huang, who resigned as prosecutor general in 2014 over the wiretapping row, was later convicted for illegally leaking to Ma information collected from Special investigation Division's (SID) wiretapped phone conversations between Ker and Legislative Yuan Speaker Wang.

In the conversation, Wang and Ker discussed lobbying two senior justice officials to prevent any appeal of Ker's acquittal in a breach of trust case in 2013, according to the SID. The details prompted Ma to act out against Wang, triggering what has become known as the "Ma-Wang feud."

Tuesday's summons would be Ma's first since his departure from office in May.