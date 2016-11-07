LGBT parents urge marriage equality

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Parents of gay sons and daughters and their supporters gathered outside the Legislative Yuan on Monday morning, calling for lawmakers to expedite legalization of same-sex marriage.

"Please do not deprive me of my right to grandchildren," said a parent named Corrine, who was joined by a dozen other parents and supporters. Under current law, LGBT couples enjoy no parental rights.

LGBT groups in Taiwan have been pushing for the legalization of same sex marriage within this legislative session. Different versions of amendments to the Civil Code, which governs spousal and parental rights and obligations in the nation, have already been submitted by a number of parties.

Social media celebrity and senior researcher at the Taiwan LGBT Hotline Association Jennifer Lu had last month held press conferences to urge for the legalization and had visited lawmakers in person to discuss the challenges encountered by same-sex couples.

As of late October, the party's draft amendment to institutionalize same-sex marriage has been signed by more than 30 lawmakers. The bill still requires three readings in the Legislative Yuan in order to take effect. According to Jennifer Lu of the Taiwan LGBT Hotline Association, LGBT groups in general support the version proposed by the Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu.

This draft would remove the use of "male and female parties" in the marriage chapter of the Civil Code, replacing the term with "the two parties." According to Lu, this is the most simple and fundamental way to guarantee marriage equality.

However, "we would endorse either version of the amendments to the Civil Code as long as it gives same-sex couples full spousal and parental rights," she said, "and we do not want to see any more same-sex couples barred from adopting children due to their sexual orientation."

The Justice Ministry had proposed earlier this year an alternative to changing the Civil Code, proposing that an independent "partnership" law be promulgated to govern the spousal and parental rights of same-sex couples.

LGBT groups argue however that the establishment of a separate law to govern same-sex couples' partnership was itself a denial to the "normality" of homosexuality, and would encourage indifference or even hostility to LGBT people in society.

More than 80,000 people took to the streets of Taipei in October to support marriage equality, with President Tsai Ing-wen later reiterating her support on the issue.