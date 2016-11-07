Military instructor accused of 'pimping' out female student

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A high-school military instructor has been accused of arranging for a 17-year-old student to engage in sex acts in exchange for money.

In a press conference held late Saturday, the father of the female student accused a military instructor at a Taoyuan high school of arranging for the minor to engage in sex acts with a wealthy man in exchange for NT$100,000.

Showing the Line messages between his daughter, a high-school senior, and the 40-year-old military instructor, the father said the two discussed what the high school student should wear and how she should do her makeup before the scheduled meeting.

After finding the Line messages about the meeting on his daughter's phone, the father said he filed a report with the local police station. He said the military instructor proposed settling the case with an NT$100,000 payment, which he declined.

He said the military instructor had confessed her wrongdoing and threatened to commit suicide as repentance to her inappropriate behavior.

Taoyuan City Councilor Xavier Wang, of the Green Party, who accompanied the father during the press conference, said that the exchange did not take place after the customer learned the student was underage.

The military instructor, however, later messaged the student promising that she would continue to find her clients after she turns 18 and even asked the student to introduce her to other classmates who are interested in sex work, Wang said.

The accused has being removed from her post at the high school, pending investigations.

Accusation Denied

When reached for comment, the instructor denied she had arranged for any sort of transaction between the high school student and the potential customer.

She said she was "introducing a friend to the student so it would be easier for her to find a job after graduation."

She threatened to file a legal suit in response to the allegations.

The incident comes amid calls from some lawmakers and scholars that all military instructors should be removed from local high schools and universities as they are symbols of authoritarianism.

Military instructors in high schools and colleges are currently regarded as school staff and their roles are under the jurisdiction of the Education Ministry, rather than the Defense Ministry.