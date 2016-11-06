Police officer's kin to get 'highest possible compensation': Tsai

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen Saturday instructed police authorities to give the highest possible death gratuity to the family of an officer killed in a car crash while chasing a drunk driver, a presidential spokesman said.

Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong also promised the family of the deceased officer, Chen Ming-hui, that he would do his best to give them the highest possible compensation for their loss.

The 31-year-old officer sustained massive head injuries after her squad car crashed into a tree during a chase in Taoyuan on Wednesday. Her partner, Tu Yu-hsiu, was also injured but is recovering after treatment.

Chen, an officer who was stationed at Taoyuan's Guishan police station, died in the hospital Friday after her family agreed to take her off life support.

"The president is deeply saddened by Chen Ming-hui's death while on duty," presidential spokesman Alex Huang said. "She offers her deepest condolences to (the officer's) family and has also asked relevant government bodies to give out the highest possible death gratuity."

Huang cited the president as saying that police authorities should also review relevant operational procedures to improve safety for on-duty officers.

Chen's sister complained in a blog post that punishments for drunk driving were too lenient, as violators usually only needed to pay a fine, according to the Central News Agency. She called on the president to address the problem.

The drunk driver, surnamed Liu, made a public apology over the officer's death Friday, but it remains uncertain whether he faced any charges over the crash that was caused during a high-speed car chase he prompted. Liu was found to be over the legal drinking limit with a blood alcohol content of 0.4 mg/L.

Yeh and National Police Administration (NPA) Director General Chen Kuo-en paid tribute to the officer at a funeral hall.

Yeh lauded the late officer for her sense of responsibility.

He said he asked the NPA to clearly emphasize to police forces that they are to value their own safety and the safety of citizens when they are carrying out official duties, according to the CNA.

The NPA was cited by the CNA as saying that it had set up a medical care and support fund to look after officers injured, maimed or killed while on duty.

The NPA added that it would continue a campaign to crack down on drunk driving and improve traffic safety, the CNA reported.

"Ming-hui, thank you very much for choosing police work as your lifelong career," wrote the police chief, Chen, on the NPA's Facebook page.

"Don't look back — the last train is departing. Ming-hui, bon voyage ... Please continue to be our beautiful guardian angel in heaven."