TV entertainer could get 49 years for rape

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei prosecutors Friday sought prison terms totaling 49 years for a television entertainer, as they indicted him on various counts of rape and attempted rape involving eight women, including a 14-year-old girl.

The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office said in a press release that they had concluded a probe into allegations against the TV entertainer, who was identified only by his surname, Chin, and indicted him on seven counts of rape and three counts of attempted rape.

The indicted is apparently Chin Wei, 49, who was named in previous media reports as a suspect in a rape investigation by Taipei prosecutors.

Chin could not be reached for comment following the indictment, according to some of the latest media reports.

One of the women was allegedly raped in 2002, when she was only 14. Identified in the indictment as victim "F," she was a member of Chin's fans club and was raped while accompanying the entertainer to a recording session at a Taipei studio.

He allegedly attempted to rape "F" again in 2003, according to prosecutors.

Another woman, identified as "B," was only 17 when she was allegedly raped by Chin in 2007. Chin met "B" at a convenience store and offered to cast her in a music video. Chin later drove her to a motel and raped her, prosecutors said. He allegedly raped her again a few days later.

Chin is accused of raping or attempting to rape a total of eight women between 2002 to 2013.

The prosecution said it is seeking a six-year prison term for each count of rape in the cases of the underage victims, and four years each for the other charges of rape.

The prosecution said it is seeking a total of 49 years in prison for the defendant, including seven years for charges of attempted rape.

Chin is known for his long recovery from serious burns he sustained during the recording of a TV program where fire was used in a stunt in 1997.

Following his recovery, he returned to the TV show business and played an active role in charity work, earning him a healthy public image.

He often talked publicly about his recovery experience and he also openly offered encouragement and support to the victims of last year's Formosa Fun Coast theme park dust explosions.