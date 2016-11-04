Hunger-striking college student brings school-merger protest to Education Ministry

A National Tsing Hua University student brought his hunger strike to the main gates of the Education Ministry on Friday, protesting the decision to merge the school with the National Hsinchu University of Education.

Hsu Guang-cheng, former president of the Tsing Hua Students' Association, began fasting on Monday, a day before the merger officially came into effect on Nov. 1.

As of press time, he had been fasting for over 90 hours, consuming only water to avoid becoming seriously ill.

Sitting in a wheelchair and appearing visibly exhausted, Hsu said his university's president, Hocheng Hong, had acted in a "dictator-like" manner by arbitrarily changing a proposal on the merger without approval or discussion at a school affairs meeting.

Hsu, along with around 20 student protesters from various institutions nationwide and Anti-commercialization of Education Alliance representatives, demanded that the Education Ministry withdraw its approval of the "illegal merger."

"The reason I've resorted to fasting is not because I don't value my own life," Hsu said as he struggled to suppress tears.

"It is because (we) have found no other effective way to let the school and Education Ministry take the students' demands seriously."

Hsu said that over the past year since discussions on the merger began, he and the student association had continually urged authorities to respect the teaching faculty and students of both the universities involved.

"But the school has always told us students that discussions could come after the merger, and 'everything will be better off after the merger,'" Hsu said.