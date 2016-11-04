October was Taiwan's warmest on modern record: meteorologist

TAIPEI -- This year saw the warmest October in Taiwan

since 1951, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Weather Forecast Center under the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局), said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Citing data from 13 ground-based observations, the average temperature in October was 1.95 degrees Celsius higher than the average climate level in Octobers of the past. "Far higher than the previous record," wrote Cheng.

When analyzing separate data from 25 manned weather-monitoring stations run by the CWB, 23 stations recorded new highs for the average monthly temperature in October. Only the stations on Yushan and in Tainan, southern Taiwan, did not, the expert noted.

"The warmth was quite notable," he said.

In addition to Taiwan, the mercury seems to have been rising globally.

According to the latest monthly analysis of global temperatures by scientists at the New York-based Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) operated by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space

Administration (NASA), September 2016 was the warmest 9th month in 136 years of modern record-keeping.

The temperature in that month was 0.004 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest September — the one in 2014 — and the record means that 11 of the past 12 consecutive months dating back to October 2015 have set new monthly high records, according to GISS data.

In July, NASA published a report that the 2016 climate is expected to continue to break records.

Citing GISS scientists, the report said that each of the first six months of 2016 set records as the warmest respective months globally in modern records, which date back to 1880.

"The six-month period from January to June was also the planet's warmest half-year on record, with an average temperature 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer than in the late nineteenth century," according to the report by Patrick Lynch at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.