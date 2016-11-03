Student protesters storm DPP HQ

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- About a dozen student activists clashed with police at the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) headquarters on Wednesday during a protest against President Tsai Ing-wen for slashing a disputed workweek bill.

"Youth want labor rights," the protesters, representing over 20 nationwide student and labor groups, shouted as they pushed against police on the building's 10th floor and demanded to meet with Tsai.

The government-sponsored bill is part of the administration's effort to implement a mandatory two-day weekend system in Taiwan, but it also cuts seven national holidays — a clause that has triggered protests by labor and student rights groups since the bill passed preliminary legislative review early October.

Initially Peaceful

Student representatives on Wednesday originally held a relatively peaceful press conference in the main lobby of the DPP headquarters on the 10th floor in the early afternoon.

However, protests quickly escalated after students stormed the entrance of the party's ninth-floor office, where Tsai hosts the weekly Central Standing Committee.

Their two attempts to get past the door were thwarted by police. Tensions intensified as some students, who appeared to be forcibly pulled back by police, violently struggled against them.

Several police officers were trapped between the students and the glass-door entrance.

Amid angry chants from the students — "holiday-slashing president, come out and face us" — police shouted orders for the students to stop pushing.

In between their sporadic efforts to advance into the office, students staged sit-down protests at the entrance, holding up banners while representatives angrily said they would wait at the headquarters until President Tsai appeared to respond to their demands.

Another group of students attempted to enter the ninth floor via the building's staircase but was blocked by police stationed in the corridors.

The students instead affixed their banner to the party's logo at the headquarters' entrance. They were then escorted out of the building.

Students Vow to Follow Tsai Everywhere

After being led out of the DPP headquarters, student representatives vowed that students nationwide would "protest until the end" and "follow Tsai everywhere," until she withdrew her approval of the disputed bill and thereby returned the seven national holidays for workers and students.

Citing fears that the holiday cut would exacerbate poor working conditions for youth, representatives urged Tsai to meet with them and respond to questions like whether her workweek bill met her campaign promise to lower working hours, raise wages and guarantee working rights of atypical workers.