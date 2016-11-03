'Not advisable' to cap property prices: premier

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan Wednesday said the government hoped to stabilize the property market.

Lin said it was not advisable for the government to continue with a policy of dampening property prices.

Lin made the remarks in an interview broadcast on SuperFM radio station.

"At present, it is not the right time to continue efforts to dampen the property market ... But it is also not desirable for house prices to continue rising."

Lin said the ideal situation would be for property prices to remain stable.

He said in places where home prices see unreasonable increases, "localized" adjustments may be inevitable.

"But the overall property market must not be allowed to continue to slide, which could do enormous harm to the economy."

Rising property prices would prevent people from buying their own homes, potentially creating social problems, Lin said during the radio interview.

But the premier also warned against a price drop, saying it could give rise to toxic debts and impact economic growth.

The previous government made efforts to curb the rising property prices, but the campaign has had consequences for the current property market in Taiwan.

Lin said that in Taiwan, any person with an ordinary income should be able to maintain a nice life.

But Lin said such people were "finished" if they attempted to buy their own homes.

He said an average 40-year-old who has worked for 10 years would struggle to afford a home in the Greater Taipei area.

The premier described this as he a social problem and a result of soaring property prices in the past. But he said there was no fix-all solution for the property market.

He said that if there was a crash in house prices, the entire economy could collapse.

But if property prices remained the same and the salary levels were to increase, it could lead to inflation and create another kind of "social collapse,"the premier warned.

"Therefore, the (property market) policy needs to be adjusted slowly."

Lin said the foremost job was to stabilize the property prices, hoping that they will neither increase nor decrease sharply.

The idea is to let property prices reflect the people's purchasing power, he said. For those who still lack the purchasing power, the government can offer them social housing, or assistance with rents, Lin said.