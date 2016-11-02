Student protesters clash with police at DPP headquarters

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- About a dozen student activists clashed with police at the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) headquarters on Wednesday during a protest against President Tsai Ing-wen for slashing a disputed workweek bill.

"Youth want labor rights," the protesters shouted as they pushed against police on the building's 10th floor and demanded to meet with Tsai.

The government-sponsored bill is part of the administration's effort to implement a mandatory two-day weekend system in Taiwan, but it also cuts seven national holidays -- a clause that has triggered protests by labor and student rights groups since the bill passed preliminary legislative review.

Protesters on Wednesday twice attempted to charge the entrance to the party headquarters' ninth floor, where Tsai hosts the weekly Central Standing Committee, but were barred from advancing by police authorities.

Another group of students attempted to enter the ninth floor via the building's staircase but were also blocked by police.

The students instead affixed their banner to the party's logo at the headquarters' entrance. They were then escorted out of the building.