Baker says threatened online after video

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A baker who shot footage of former President Chen Shui-bian taking a walk near his residence in Kaohsiung claims he has been threatened online.

After footage of Chen went viral, Huang stated he had received threatening phone calls and posts, including one telling him to "please bite a bullet." Local police said they were investigating the issue.

Holding a press conference in Kaohsiung, baker Huang Shi-fu called for the news media and "persons with power" to stop interfering with his work.

He said that his Facebook page had been flooded with threats, and that he had been subject to excessive food safety and tax checks.

A netizen, identified as EZyou on the "ptt" online bulletin board, said he had notified public authorities of Huang's various violations including a lack of proper permits to operate his stand.

Local police upped patrols near Huang's stand after he reported the online threats.

Authorities indicate that the Facebook messages to Huang were sent from outside of Taiwan. Kaohsiung's police chief Chen Chia-chin appealed for mutual respect and tolerance amongst residents.

City health office head Huang Chih-chung stated that inspection of the bread stand had been done in accordance with standard procedures.

Health rules require action within five days of a report, with officials saying there had been "no purposeful pressuring of anybody" during the investigation.

Authorities stated the bread stand did not provide adequate protective shielding for the products on sale.

Huang stated that he would no longer sell bread near the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, the location in which he spotted the former president.

Huang's filming of the incident triggered a media storm over the ex-president's privacy and physical condition.

Huang said he had no political leanings, adding he had not set up a bread stand just to track Chen's movements.

The baker said he had only sent the video to a friend, and had not anticipated it would spread onto social media or be passed to members of the opposition party.

The video came less than two weeks after Huang posted a picture of Chen walking with another person near a fine arts museum in the former president's neighborhood. Huang said he sells bread in the area and can often see Chen taking what he described as "a regular stroll."

In a caption accompanying the photo, Huang said Chen "looked just like a normal, healthy individual."

Chen has served more than six years of a 20-year prison sentence for several corruption-related convictions.

He was given parole on medical grounds in Jan. 2015 over concerns the prison hospital could not adequately care for him.

The former president was said to battling several serious medical conditions, including depression, Parkinson's disease and brain atrophy.