Student protesters charge DPP caucus whip's office

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Protesters Tuesday occupied the office of Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming, demanding that the government hold a public debate on amendments to the Labor Standards Act.

As the Legislature continues to debate the disputed workweek bill, 12 protesters entered Ker's office around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, slipping past security after claiming to be legislative aides.

The protesters — many of whom were students — told security they would occupy the office until Ker honored his promise to hold a public debate on the government-backed workweek bill.

One of the protesters, Alliance Against the Commercialization of Education member Hsieh Yi-hung, criticized Ker for forcing the bill through a committee reading despite vehement objections from opposition parties.

Hsieh accused Ker of acting as "a representative of corporate interests," calling on the DPP to "protect statutory holidays."

After learning that the occupied room was used for storage and not as Ker's main office , the protesters responded by saying "no matter where Ker is, (we) will wait until he shows up."

Police later forcibly escorted the protesters out of the building after a brief standoff.

The protesters objected to their removal, claiming that the occupation was legal given the legislative building was a "public space."

DPP-sponsored amendments to the Labor Standards Act would introduce one mandatory day off and one flexible day off per week.

But the reforms would also see the elimination of seven current statutory public holidays, an issue which has drawn the concerns of labor activists.

The bill was passed by the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee after a chaotic meeting on Oct. 5.

Heated debate ensued during cross-party negotiations Tuesday, with lawmakers from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) preventing the committee's convener from taking his seat.

DPP Legislator Wu Ping-jui reportedly offered an olive branch to the KMT, proposing to review the minutes from the committee's meetings on Oct. 5 and Oct. 27, on the condition that opposition lawmakers vacate the convener's seat.

However KMT lawmaker Chiang Chi-chen rebuffed the offer, and after verbally sparring with Wu, reportedly slapped the meeting table in anger before exiting the room. With no KMT lawmakers remaining in the room, the cross-party negotiations were abandoned.

In the aftermath, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan said he hoped dialogue could continue over the disputed bill.

Student-Police Stand-Off

Ker told reporters before a cross-party meeting over the controversial bill, that measures to support the DPP-led government's holiday proposals would be processed according to legislative procedures.

He added that public debates were to be held with other legislators.

KMT caucus whip Luo Kuo-tung said in a Facebook page post that he understood the students' demands, but also urged them to not forcibly enter legislators' offices.

DPP Legislator Wu condemned the student protesters' actions, saying that individual legislator's offices are considered private, and not public spaces, saying: "If anyone can charge into a legislator's office, does it mean that people are allowed to charge into private residences?"