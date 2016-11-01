KMT chair says 'ROC' in Nanjing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and her delegation visited the mausoleum of Sun Yat-sen Monday in Nanjing, where she spoke of the Republic of China while paying respects to the nation's founding father.

After paying her respects, Hung gave brief remarks at the adjoining Boai Square, where she recalled Sun's trials and eventual success in "overthrowing the Qing Dynasty in order to found the Republic of China."

"As a senior member of the KMT leading a delegation of its leaders, I feel embarrassed that we have failed Dr. Sun," she said after viewing Sun's coffin and placing a wreath at the memorial, referring to the party's electoral setback in 2016 that placed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) firmly in power in Taiwan.

The KMT leader called on her party to realize Sun's vision by promoting national revitalization, saying that the task must be realized by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

She also called Nanjing a place of special importance for the KMT and said many government buildings of Nationalist China remained there today.

In the leadup to Hung's trip, opposition lawmakers had urged her while in China to explicitly mention the "Republic of China" and state that the "1992 Consensus" allowed for "separate interpretations of one China."

Beijing frowns upon public acknowledgment of the R.O.C., going so far as to censor the name of the country in public speeches except when mentioned in a historic context.

At the site on Monday, a man waving an R.O.C. flag and shouting "Long live the R.O.C., long live the 'Three Principles of the People'" was led away by plainclothes security, according to Taiwanese media.

Footage streamed live on Hung's Facebook page showed her being greeted by supporters while a sizeable security detail escorted her through a large crowd at the mausoleum.

Hung later said that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should "insist upon the '1992 Consensus.'" She evoked the English proverb "When war begins, then hell openeth" in calling for cherishing the peace between China and Taiwan.

The Presidential Office later reiterated that cross-strait affairs involving public authorities must be led by the governments of each side of the strait and that parties within Taiwan should work together and support cross-strait policies led by the government.

The DPP legislative caucus warned Hung not to "step over the red lines of national laws" during her visit. Members of Hung's party reminded her to "say things the (Taiwanese) public wants to hear" at "appropriate times."

Hung later boarded a flight for Beijing, where she will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Tuesday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People.

Media Restrictions Criticized

Meanwhile, the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council criticized Chinese authorities for restricting three Taiwanese news agencies from access to tomorrow's meeting between Hung and Xi, calling on Beijing to respect press freedom.

Members of the news agencies stated that they had been informed by China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) that their names had been removed from the list of 20 reporters from Taiwan to cover tomorrow's talks.

TAO said the matter was "purely technical in nature" and that because 280 domestic and international media outlets had applied to cover the event, some cuts had to be made.