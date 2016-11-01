Trial of long-term care plan starts today

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A day before President Tsai Ing-wen's long-term care program was scheduled to begin its trial run, she urged policy coordination between central and local governments, Monday.

The so-called "long-term care program 2.0" is aimed at providing services to senior citizens and those who require individualized care.

Local government heads belonging to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were in attendance at President Tsai's weekly policy coordination meeting on Monday, as the nation's chief executive and local government heads discussed the long-term care program's implementation and possible challenges.

Tsai urged close cooperation between central government agencies and local governments, according to a Presidential Office press statement.

Tsai underlined the program's importance in the face of Taiwan's rapidly aging society.

Tsai instructed government agencies to lay out annual goals and to require administrative agencies and local governments to execute such proposals.

Tsai said that human resource cultivation was necessary for the program to succeed. Payroll measures and personnel training must be outlined, and long-term care providers should not be permitted to receive low wages.

Premier Lin Chuan said the final goal was to provide standardized and universal long-term care.

The 10-year government-supported program was recently approved by the Executive Yuan and is scheduled to go into effect next year. It was expanded to provide services to 738,000 users, from the current 170,000. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the program aims to provide services by building three tiers of long-term care facilities: tier-A general service centers, tier-B daycare service centers and tier-C local service stations.

At least one tier-A general service center will be set up in each administrative district. Populous areas could see the creation of up to two or more tier-A centers.

The government also aims to establish at least one tier-B center in the vicinity of each junior high school district, while they plan to set up one tier-C local service station in every three villages or boroughs.

Throughout her presidential campaign, Tsai had touted her goal of providing care to elderly citizens in their local communities.

A total of 20 proposals provided by nationwide county and city governments were collected by the Health Ministry — among them, nine proposals were approved and will be implemented in November.

At least 18,000 people in those nine areas will benefit from a trial run of the program, according to the Health Ministry's figures.

On Produce Prices

Tsai also commented on recent news circulating about high commodity prices, especially fruit and vegetable prices.

"There is indeed room for improvement," Tsai said, responding to public concerns over high prices.

Acknowledging that high fruit and vegetable prices are tied to weather events, Tsai ordered a review of government procedures to mitigate the effects of high vegetable prices on everyday consumers.

Government agencies were instructed to employ database management systems keep track of fruit and vegetable production, imports, prices and inventory stock numbers.