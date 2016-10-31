KMT leader, in Nanjing, says 'Republic of China'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and her delegation visited the mausoleum of Sun Yat-sen Monday morning in Nanjing, where she spoke of the Republic of China while paying respects to the nation's founding father.

In the leadup to Hung's trip, opposition lawmakers had urged her while in China to explicitly mention the "Republic of China" and state that the "1992 Consensus" allowed for "separate interpretations of one China."

Hung said Nanjing was a place of significance for the KMT, as it was the capital of the R.O.C. when the party ruled mainland China.

Stating that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should "insist upon the 1992 Consensus," she evoked the English proverb "When war begins, then hell openeth" in calling for the cherishing of peace between China and Taiwan.

Footage streamed live on Hung's Facebook page showed her being greeted by supporters while a sizeable security detail escorted her through a large crowd at the mausoleum.

Hung boarded a flight this afternoon for Beijing, where she will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People.