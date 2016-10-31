Ex-president at concert after illness questioned

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Chen Shui-bian and his wife Wu Shu-chen made a public appearance Sunday at Taiwanese composer Cheng Chih-ren's (鄭智仁) charity concert in honor of Chen.

A large contingent of police was mobilized to ensure Chen's safety at the charity concert. Chen walked into the venue with the support of a cane and his son Chen Chih-chung (陳致中).

Chen was given permission by Taichung Prison to attend the event, but he was prohibited from speaking to journalists or making a public statement.

His appearance came a day after a video went viral, showing Chen berating a man who tried to film him taking a walk near his Kaohsiung residence. The man, a bread vendor in the former president's neighborhood, claimed he often saw Chen strolling around looking like any other healthy person.

"What are you doing," blasted Chen. "It is illegal. I can take you to court. I'll do it."

Within two hours of being uploaded, the five-minute video recorded 120,000 views.

Some netizens accused Chen of faking his illness to avoid jail time, while other criticized the vendor for infringing on Chen's rights.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) issued a statement urging the public to respect the former president's privacy and to refrain from disturbing him, saying that society did not need further division. The statement said the city government would enforce the law and stop anyone who violated regulations.

"In Taiwan, (we) respect one another's opinions. Everyone should also respect Chen's privacy and dignity," she said.

Chen, who was in office from 2000 to 2008, has served more than six years of a 20-year prison sentence for embezzlement, bribery and money laundering.

He was granted parole on medical grounds in January 2015, and his supporters have been calling on the current administration to pardon him, claiming the ex-president was a victim of "judicial persecution" by the Kuomintang (KMT) after it retook power in 2008.

Outrage over

'special treatment'

Chen, as a convict, enjoyed too many privileges and was able to roam about freely on parole, White Justice Social Alliance spokesperson Chen Chien-hua (陳建華) was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson also criticized the Kaohsiung City Government's statement urging people to stop violating the former president's privacy.

"The government isn't seeking to confirm whether Chen has fully recovered or not, or whether he should return to Taichung Prison, but is prosecuting someone playing the watchdog. How are convicts expected to accept this (system)?"

"If it is a crime to monitor public figures, then are the press all criminals?" the alliance spokesman said.