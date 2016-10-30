Gov't outlines major transport investment

Premier Lin Chuan said Saturday that the government would invest NT$100 billion into improving highways and rail transport in Eastern Taiwan.

Lin pledged that the infrastructure projects would not "sacrifice the natural and humanistic landscapes in the area," promising that improvements to the Suao-Hualien Highway would be completed by the end of 2019.

Lin made the remarks at a ceremony marking the breakthrough of Gufeng Tunnel, the sixth and final tunnel to be built as part of the highway project.

The premier described improving transportation in Eastern Taiwan as a key policy commitment of the Tsai administration.

"The six tunnels spread across the Suao-Tungao and Nanao-Hoping sections of the Suhua Highway have been broken through, and the Suao-Tungao section may be completed and open for public use by the end of 2017," Lin said.

The site where the Hanben Blihun prehistoric relics discovered in 2012 on the Nanao-Hoping section of the highway was designated a national archaeological site by the Ministry of Culture in July 2016.

This led some to question whether conservation efforts would delay — or even halt —work on the project.

But Lin brushed off concerns about delays due to the conservation work: "The entire Suhua improvement engineering project will be completed by the end of 2019 as scheduled without fail."

He said that after improvements on the mountainous sections of the Suhua Highway are completed, travel time between Suao Township and Hualien City would be significantly reduced, dropping from 120 minutes to 50 minutes for car travel.

Economic Benefits

Lin said the project would catalyze development in eastern Taiwan and bring substantial economic benefits.

He said the government was committed to improving overall transportation links in Eastern Taiwan, but added that the area's natural, ecological and cultural resources would be protected.

"The government will spend NT$100 billion on transportation improvement projects, including developing the Hualien-Taitung section of the Taiwan Highway No. 9 into a scenic highway.

"However, the landscapes and heritage along the route will be maintained, allowing visitors to enjoy natural beauty and cultural sites along the highway."

The government has also made plans to fully implement a double-track system on the Hualien-Taitung railway, as well as introduce a three-track system on the North-Link line.

Lin said the government was planning to develop tourist attractions along the No. 64 Highway in Hualien.