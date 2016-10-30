82,000 take to streets for Taipei LGBT pride parade

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Thousands of people took to the streets for Taipei's annual LGBT pride parade Saturday, with participants using the event to call for the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Attendees at the "Fun Together" parade wore costumes and waved rainbow flags as they marched down the streets.

"Homosexuality won't destroy the world, ignorance will," read one of the placards displayed by a participant.

The organizer, Taiwan LGBT Parade, said approximately 82,000 people took part in the march, up from 78,000 that attended last year.

Rights activists organized the first gay pride parade in Taiwan in 2003.

After attracting only a few hundred participants to the inaugural event, the parade has grown substantially to become the second largest in Asia behind Tel-Aviv.

Organizers told local media that discussion of gender issues in Taiwan has become more open over the years, with people celebrating diversity.

The group said that several newly-appointed grand justices had also shown a "positive stance" toward same-sex marriage, but cautioned that "discrimination still persists."

The LGBT rights group urged President Tsai Ing-wen to work toward legalizing same-sex marriage and to ensure marriage equality. Tsai later reiterated her support for marriage equality in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Taichung government promised to fly the rainbow flag during the city's gay pride parade in December.

An anti-gay marriage group made more than 2,000 calls to the Taipei City government's service hotline to condemn the march, with Taiwan LGBT Pride describing the calls as a "huge waste of government resources."

Reports suggest the "Protect Family Alliance," a coalition of religious groups, were behind the calls.

"Protect Family Alliance" held a conference at Liberty Square to coincide with the start of the pride parade at nearby Ketagalan Boulevard.

The religious group describes itself as a "defender of family values" and has been one of the biggest opponents of the legalization of same-sex marriage, calling homosexuality a "curable disease."

They also condemned the Taipei City government for flying the rainbow flag, claiming it was "a trick to garner support for elections."

The group later criticized the city police for taking no action against marchers based on their clothing choices.