China Airlines unveils new A350 passenger jet

National carrier China Airlines (CAL) officially unveiled its Airbus A350 passenger jet, conducting a demonstration flight Friday amid great fanfare after successful completion of preparations and government certification trials.

The new A350 fleet will initially fly on European routes. Next year, direct flights will commence for Taoyuan-Amsterdam, Taoyuan-Vienna, and Taoyuan-Rome. This means the carrier will be operating two direct flights everyday to Europe and a total of 16 flights per week.

With the new flights, CAL will offer the most direct flights to Europe of any carrier in Taiwan. Passengers between Taiwan and Europe will no longer be required to make a stopover, saving four hours of flight time.

The new Airbus A350-900 XWB passenger aircraft has been praised for being the"most high-tech, most energy-efficient, most eco-friendly, most spacious and least noisy" green passenger aircraft in the world.

Seventy percent of the aircraft is made from all-new composite materials for improved flight safety, while the enhanced cabin environment, with 30 air changes per minute, offers improved passenger comfort.

The latest Rolls-Royce engines reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by over 25 percent. Each aircraft is therefore expected to save CAL up to NT$70 million per year.

Chairman Nuan-hsuan Ho noted that CAL first announced that it would introduce 14 A350-900 XWB passenger aircraft in 2008. The first aircraft was delivered on Sept. 30 and the remainder will be delivered between 2016 and 2018.

The airline also announced an online vote to determine the font style of the Syrmaticus Mikado aircraft. The Syrmaticus Mikado is a protected endemic species of Taiwan.

The introduction of the A350 means CAL will not only be the first airline in Taiwan to fly this new aircraft but will also reduce the average age of the its fleet to just 3.6 years from 2017 onward, as part of the company's progressive fleet revitalization strategy.

To celebrate the direct flights, travelers who purchase tickets from Taipei to four European destinations (Amsterdam, Vienna, Rome, Frankfurt) or connecting flights to other parts of Europe before Nov. 30 will receive a discount of NT$3,500. The offer is valid for all classes and for all return flights departing from Taoyuan before Dec. 31 of next year.

Apart from direct flight destinations, CAL and its partner airlines will also provide connecting flights to four additional European destinations with 67 code-share flights per week. This will provide Taiwanese travelers with the most extensive airline network for European trips, will consolidate CAL's leadership in the Taiwan-Europe market and will attract more passengers to travel to Europe for business and tourism.

CAL currently operates a fleet of 111 aircraft. Three additional A350-900 XWB aircraft are scheduled for delivery before the end of the year. The introduction of the A350 will enable the airline to build up its European network and to expand its passenger services.