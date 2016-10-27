MAC: KMT not authorized to sign agreements with Beijing

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Chairwoman Katharine Chang stated Thursday that the upcoming meeting between KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and Chinese leader Xi Jinping represented non-governmental exchanges, adding that without prior government authorization, the opposition party was barred from signing any agreements with mainland China.

"The MAC believes that no peace treaty can be signed and the government's stance on the '1992 Consensus' has been reiterated multiple times," Chang said.

She made the remarks to lawmakers present at the Internal Affairs Committee of the Legislative Yuan, reminding the KMT that cross-Strait exchanges had to adhere to existing regulations, particularly on the matter of concluding any peace agreement with China. The opposition's most recent party platform has called for deepening the "1992 Consensus" and ending cross-strait hostility through the pursuit of a peace accord.

She said that the government would be paying careful attention to the opposition leader's remarks when she meets Xi on Nov. 1 and attends the KMT-CCP forum.

The Tsai administration has avoided accepting the consensus since coming to power in May, stating instead that it recognized the historical fact of the meeting in 1992 that brought about a "joint acknowledgement and understanding across the Taiwan Strait."

The Hung-led delegation departs for China on Oct. 30.