Meeting over labor bill halted by lawmaker scuffle

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Scuffles between lawmakers over a controversial labor bill forced a legislative committee meeting to be aborted soon after it had begun Wednesday.

Lawmakers from opposing sides had started a competition to occupy the chairman's seat long before the Legislative Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee was scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

When Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Yu-chin announced the start of the meeting at the scheduled time, the scuffles between the lawmakers became even fiercer, with one deputy from the main opposition Kuomintang heard screaming, "Don't hit people," according to the Central News Agency.

Wu, who heads the committee, was forced to call off the chaos-laden meeting one minute later.

The meeting was supposed to confirm a draft amendment to the Labor Standards Act that the committee approved on Oct. 5 after a review process that took only 60 seconds in a similarly chaotic fashion.

The DPP-controlled committee's swift approval of the bill — which seeks to eliminate seven public holidays and to deny laborers' right to two regular days off per week — angered KMT lawmakers and labor groups.

About 3,000 protesters from labor groups demonstrated against the proposed changes outside the Legislature building Tuesday, while the KMT lawmakers' actions at the meeting managed to stop the committee from confirming the draft.