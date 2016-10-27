News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

October, 27, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Meeting over labor bill halted by lawmaker scuffle

The China Post news staff
October 27, 2016, 12:10 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Scuffles between lawmakers over a controversial labor bill forced a legislative committee meeting to be aborted soon after it had begun Wednesday.

Lawmakers from opposing sides had started a competition to occupy the chairman's seat long before the Legislative Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee was scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

When Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Yu-chin announced the start of the meeting at the scheduled time, the scuffles between the lawmakers became even fiercer, with one deputy from the main opposition Kuomintang heard screaming, "Don't hit people," according to the Central News Agency.

Wu, who heads the committee, was forced to call off the chaos-laden meeting one minute later.

The meeting was supposed to confirm a draft amendment to the Labor Standards Act that the committee approved on Oct. 5 after a review process that took only 60 seconds in a similarly chaotic fashion.

The DPP-controlled committee's swift approval of the bill — which seeks to eliminate seven public holidays and to deny laborers' right to two regular days off per week — angered KMT lawmakers and labor groups.

About 3,000 protesters from labor groups demonstrated against the proposed changes outside the Legislature building Tuesday, while the KMT lawmakers' actions at the meeting managed to stop the committee from confirming the draft.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 2016 Kaohsiung Food Show opens with a sizzle 
Lawmakers scuffle at a meeting of the Legislative Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee Wednesday, Oct. 26. The meeting, which was supposed to confirm a draft amendment to the Labor Standards Act, had to be called off one minute after it began. (CNA)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search