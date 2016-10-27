Hung promises no surprises at Beijing meeting with Xi

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu has assured her party that a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be devoid of mishaps and surprises.

Party spokesman Hu Wen-chi, relaying the chairwoman's comments, stated that Hung's meeting with Xi next week would be "very measured in expression" with "appropriate remarks."

The party chairwoman also told Hu that there had been no tension between her and former president Ma Ying-jeou at a Monday dinner with other party leaders.

The two allegedly clashed over interpretations of the "1992 Consensus," with Hung reportedly asking the former president why reunification was not up for discussion.

As Ma explained to the KMT's chairwoman the nuances of cross-straits policy using his smartphone, Hung allegedly responded with a curt "I got it" before continuing to apply a fresh layer of makeup.

Hu dismissed the reports, saying Hung had not rejected Ma's comments. Asked as to why she was applying her makeup, Hu said the chairwoman was simply preparing to face reporters.

Ma's detailed explanations of the "1992 Consensus" were presented "didactically" and included a historical overview, with Hung welcoming the explanation and asking follow-up questions, Hu said.

But signs of internal-party tension were evident when the party's Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai launched into a tirade against Ma's aides.

Asked to comment before a meeting of the party's central standing committee, Tsai questioned the legitimacy of the office in representing the viewpoints of the former president, warning it not to interfere in party affairs.

Earlier, aides associated with the former president had "invited" Tsai to publicly declare to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that "the R.O C. is the one China."