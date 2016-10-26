News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

October, 27, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Senior KMT official blasts former President Ma's aides

By Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post
October 26, 2016, 3:51 pm TWN
Kuomintang (KMT) Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai launched into a tirade against former President Ma Ying-jeou's office Wednesday, continuing days of increasingly heated debate over the party's cross-strait policy.

Tsai questioned the legitimacy of the office in representing the viewpoints of the former president and warned it not to interfere in party affairs.

Earlier, the office had "invited" Tsai to publicly declare to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that "the R.O C. is the one China." The statement came just days before next week's scheduled KMT-Chinese Communist Party forum in Beijing.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Stan Shih echoes call for gov't to 'remember older industries' 
Kuomintang Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai speaks to reporters at the party's headquarters in Taipei on Wednesday, Oct. 26. (Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search