Senior KMT official blasts former President Ma's aides

Kuomintang (KMT) Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai launched into a tirade against former President Ma Ying-jeou's office Wednesday, continuing days of increasingly heated debate over the party's cross-strait policy.

Tsai questioned the legitimacy of the office in representing the viewpoints of the former president and warned it not to interfere in party affairs.

Earlier, the office had "invited" Tsai to publicly declare to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that "the R.O C. is the one China." The statement came just days before next week's scheduled KMT-Chinese Communist Party forum in Beijing.