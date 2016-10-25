Judicial Yuan nominee approved but KMT claims Constitution violated

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Grand Justice Hsu Tzong-li will become the nation's next Judicial Yuan president after lawmakers voted in favor of his nomination Tuesday morning after a week of questioning.

Legislators voted 72-2 in favor of Hsu and 83-2 in favor of the nominee for deputy Judicial Yuan head, incumbent Supreme Court Justice Tsai Chiung-tun. Each required only 57 votes for confirmation.

All 67 Democratic Progressive Party legislators and five New Power Party legislators reportedly voted in favor of Hsu, while Tsai received the same votes plus 11 more from Kuomintang (KMT) and People First Party lawmakers.

Legislators were to vote on five grand justice nominees later Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier at the Legislative Yuan, KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou wrote "(I) refuse to vote" on his ballot and showed it to the press as he claimed that Hsu's nomination violated the Constitution, which stipulates that a grand justice can serve only one eight-year term and cannot be re-elected.

Hsu served as a grand justice from 2003 to 2011, thus critics say his nomination to serve as Judicial Yuan president -- who also simultaneously serves as a grand justice -- is unconstitutional.

The Tsai administration argues that Hsu is not "taking another term" but is rather "being reappointed."

Many skeptics still question the move's legitimacy, with KMT lawmakers demanding that presiding grand justices provide constitutional interpretation on the issue.

Lin said Tuesday that while he was the only one that "put his dissatisfaction into action," other KMT lawmakers shared his opinion on Hsu's nomination.

"He can sue me for destroying votes all he likes," Lin said.

"He's the one breaching the Constitution, and I'm just destroying my ballot."

The president tapped Hsu and Tsai Chiung-tun for the position after her previous nominees withdrew amid intense protest from civic groups.