Poll points to halt in Tsai's sliding approval rating

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The decline in President Tsai Ing-wen's popularity appears to have ebbed, with poll results released Monday showing an approval rating of 44 percent — down less than 1 percent from the previous month after slipping 25.9 percentage points since May.

"The avalanche-like collapse" of Tsai's support has eased, but her disapproval rating was continuing to bubble up like a volcano, said You Ying-lung, chairman of the pan-green Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, which conducted the survey.

The president's disapproval rating has increased from 8.8 percent after her inauguration in May to 41.2 percent in this month's poll — a rise of 32.4 percentage points.

This month's survey also examined public perception of former President Chen Shui-bian's conviction on corruption charges, with 46 percent saying Chen did not receive a fair and just trial and 35 percent saying they considered the case an act of political persecution.

Around 43 percent said they believed that ex-President Ma Ying-jeou had influenced the outcome of the trial.

In addition, 40 percent of respondents viewed the Democratic Progressive Party as having been passive and dispassionate toward Chen's case in recent years.

The survey results pointed to a sentiment similar to that evoked by Karl Marx's opening words in "The Communist Manifesto," You said, referring to "A specter is haunting Europe—the specter of Communism."

"The specter of Chen's case looms over Taiwanese citizens' emotions," he said, warning that unless the Tsai administration quickly stepped up its efforts to investigate Chen's case, its pledges of judicial reform and transitional justice would be only empty promises.