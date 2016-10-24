New poll finds uptick in Tsai's approval rating

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen's approval rating has risen 1.6 percentage points to 50.6 percent, according to a national survey released Sunday by the Taiwan Style Foundation (台灣世代智庫) think tank.

Forty-five percent said they disapproved of Tsai performance, up by 1.9 percentage points from the previous poll.

Around 60.5 percent of respondents said they were confident in her ability to run the country, while 35.5 percent said they were not.

On Weekly Policy Meetings

The poll also showed that 67.1 percent supported Tsai's decision to convene weekly policy coordination meetings to chart the course of national policy, while 22.4 percent said there was no need for such meetings.

Around 52.7 percent of respondents said that because the president is directly elected, she should take the lead in getting things done rather than "retreating to the second line of duty."

About 38.2 percent said they thought Tsai should abide by the Constitution and should not interfere with the duties of other government branches.

Asked for their perception of the president, survey respondents said they Tsai as "upright and not corrupt" (70.8 percent), "trustworthy" (60.2 percent), "possessing strong leadership skills" (57 percent), "capable of reform" (54.3 percent), "able to protect Taiwan's rights in cross-strait exchanges" (52 percent), "able to govern a country" (51.6 percent), and "resolute" (50 percent).

Support for Premier

Despite former presidential adviser Wu Li-pei's (吳澧培) calls for Premier Lin Chuan to resign, around 61.9 percent of respondents said they did not agree that the premier should step down.

Asked whether Lin should step down, only around 26.5 percent agreed while 61.9 percent of respondents said they did not think he should.

But public opinion on the premier's performance was mixed.

About 50 percent said they did not find Lin's performance satisfactory, while only 40.4 percent said they felt he performed well.

Approximately 47 percent expressed faith in the premier's ability to manage the Cabinet, and 45 percent said they had no confidence in Lin.

Taiwan Style Foundation Secretary-General Anson Hung (洪耀南) said Tsai was still in the honeymoon period of her tenure but that "it seemed the honeymoon would end soon."

The honeymoon period would end soon unless Tsai was prepared to take strong measures to avoid this, Hung said.

Hung said pan-green respondents' opinion of Tsai had not changed much since her election, steadily holding at around 80 percent.

But support for Tsai from pan-blue respondents has dropped from a 50-percent high to only 20 percent.

Hung urged Tsai to pay more attention to changes among moderate voters in the future.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 18 to 19 among 1,028 respondents, with a confidence interval of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.06 percentage points.