Official detained over investigation leak

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An Investigation Bureau official has been detained on corruption charges after allegedly leaking information regarding a probe into suspected financial irregularities at Phison Electronics.

Taipei prosecutors said the official was detained along with a shareholder in the publicly listed firm.

The pair were among 22 brought in for questioning following a series of raids.

Prosecutors acted after a large number of stocks in Phison were sold on the eve of a raid on the company's office in August.

Prosecutors said the shareholder had been charged with insider trading.

The official reportedly confessed to leaking classified information but denied other charges, while the shareholder reportedly denied all charges.

The Taipei District court said it suspected the shareholder of destroying evidence.

The shareholder initially refused to hand over his phone to prosecutors. When he subsequently relented, investigators found that the communication records on the device had been deleted.

The Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Justice expressed regret over the arrest of the official and pledged to assist prosecutors in the investigation.

It was the bureau that had initially requested prosecutors in Taipei and Hsinchu investigate the company.

Prosecutors in Hsinchu searched the premises of the company and its subsidiaries on Aug. 5 on suspicions that it had falsified financial statements.

Phison denied the accusations, but the news of the investigation sent the company's share price tumbling.

Phison Chairman Pua Khein-seng was questioned by prosecutors and released on NT$20 million bail.

Pua, who was barred from leaving Taiwan, said Phison's profits were "real" but that his company had "crossed the line" by skirting accounting rules related to transactions among its subsidiaries.

Prosecutors suspect Pua and others of manipulating the company's financial statements by selling the parent company's products to its subsidiaries to inflate company revenues.