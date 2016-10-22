Former president Ma's overseas trips approved

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office on Friday gave the green light for former President Ma Ying-jeou to visit Malaysia and the U.S. in November.

Ma has been given permission to travel to Malaysia on Nov. 15, and the U.S. on Nov. 18, according to a Presidential Office press release.

Headed by Acting Presidential Office Secretary-General Liu Chien-hsin and head of the National Security Council, Joseph Wu, a task force under the Presidential Office announced its decision Friday afternoon.

The team said Tsai Ing-wen's Presidential Office, which was entering its sixth month, had a grasp on the contents of classified data that Ma had been privy to during his tenure.

Ma's application was processed in accordance with the terms of the Classified National Security Information Protection Act.

Earlier this month, Ma's office said he had accepted an invitation to attend the eighth World Chinese Economic Summit (WCES) slated for Nov. 16-18 in Malaysia.

After returning to Taiwan on Nov. 18, Ma will set off for the U.S. to attend the second Asian leadership forum Nov. 20 at the University of Notre Dame du Lac in Indiana to deliver a keynote speech.

After visiting the university, Ma is slated to meet with Taiwanese expatriates in Chicago.

A previous application by Ma to visit Hong Kong in June was rejected by the Presidential Office, which cited national security concerns.

Instead of attending in person, Ma delivered a speech in a video conference call at the award dinner of the Society of Publishers in Asia in Hong Kong.