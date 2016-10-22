Lawmakers pass bill: no more visa runs for migrant workers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Some cheered while others appeared bitterly disappointed outside the Legislative Yuan on Friday after lawmakers inside passed a bill freeing migrant workers from having to exit the country every three years.

The amendments to Article 52 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) remove a clause requiring foreign guest workers to return to their home countries every three years for at least one day in order to be eligible to renew their work contracts.

Labor unions, foreign worker advocacy groups, labor brokers and employers had gathered outside the Legislative Yuan earlier in the day, as lawmakers inside gave the bill its third and final reading.

Once news of the amendments' passage reached the demonstrators, migrant workers and activists erupted in cheering and dancing, some hugging one another while others shed tears.

Prior to the passage of the bill, activists called out for lawmakers with ties to labor brokers to resist the pressure to accommodate employers and brokers.

They shook props that depicted fake human skin, symbolizing how agencies "stripped the skin" of migrant workers by imposing stiff broker fees every time they traveled back to Taiwan after the mandatory exit.

Labor activists, delighted with their victory, chanted that Friday's bill was just the tip of the iceberg of their movement to right labor laws and regulations.

The disappointment of the third-party broker agencies and employers soon turned to anger, with shouts of "Fake human rights — the real selling out of Taiwan."

Brokers and employers called for the government to scrap "placement fees" — a maximum of NT$10,000 given to every migrant worker sent to a placement center — alleging that these payments were funded by employer dollars.

Some opponents alleged that the bill was the work of a conspiracy led by the Labor Ministry, calling for the resignation of its minister, Kuo Fong-yu.

Groups representing laborers and foreign workers have long called the law a loophole allowing brokers to prey on workers by charging additional fees related to the triennial trips.

They said the new bill also resolved a "window period" in which employers who required long-term round-the-clock care were left without a caregiver.