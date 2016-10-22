Rare Chinese stamps displayed at PHILATAIPEI

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two sets of Chinese stamps said to be among the rarest and most expensive in the Chinese world are being displayed at the 2016 World Stamp Championship Exhibition (PHILATAIPEI), which opened in Taipei on Friday.

One of them is a block of four Qing Dynasty red revenue stamps overprinted with the small words of "one dollar" and used as postage stamps.

Once dubbed the "most expensive Chinese stamps in the Eastern Hemisphere," the block of four stamps was originally kept by stamp designer Robert Alexis de Villard and then his wife after his death in 1904.

The stamps, believed to be the only remaining block of four of their kind, are now owned by Shanghai stamp collector Ding Jingsong (丁勁松).

Ho Huei-ching (何輝慶), a stamp expert and former professor at National Taiwan University, said that after the stamps were printed, authorities thought the "one dollar" value printed on the stamp was too small to read, so they scrapped the original version and reprinted a new version with the words "one dollar" made bigger.

This means there was only a limited number of the original version of the stamp printed, making them more precious, Ho told CNA.

"Whoever owns this block of four stamps is considered the king of stamps in China," he said, adding that the current estimated value of the stamps is NT$500 million (US$15.76 million).

The other precious item is a sheet of 25 unused wide margin large dragon stamps, the first set of official postage stamps issued by China.

Once called the "most expensive Chinese stamps in the Western Hemisphere," the stamps were first in the hands of an American collector before they were sold at Sotheby's Auction in London in 1991 to a Hong Kong philatelist at a price of 374,000 pounds, Ho said.

In 2010, Ding bought the stamps from the Hong Kong collector.

The sheet was now worth around NT$200 million, Ho said.

Another head-turning exhibit was an airmail cover sent from Hankou in China to the United States in May 1949, with a total postage value of 78.75 million Gold Yuan.

At the time the envelope was sent, China was mired in a civil war between the Nationalists and Communists, and the value of the Gold Yuan, the Chinese currency at the time, was gutted by hyperinflation.

Ten stamps with a face value of 5 million Gold Yuan and 13 stamps with a face value of 2 million Gold Yuan were among the 53 stamps affixed to the envelope.

"Stamps with a face value of between 2 million and 5 million Gold Yuan were extremely rare," said Chen Yu-an (陳友安), president of the Chinese Taipei Philatelic Federation and vice president of the organizing committee of PHILATAIPEI.