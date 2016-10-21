Lawmakers ax mandatory exits for migrant workers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Some cheered while others appeared bitterly disappointed outside the Legislative Yuan on Friday after lawmakers inside passed a bill freeing migrant workers from having to exit the country every three years.

The amendments to Article 52 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) remove a clause requiring foreign guest workers to return to their home countries every three years for at least one day in order to be eligible to renew their work contracts.

Labor unions, foreign worker advocacy groups, labor brokers and employers had gathered outside the Legislative Yuan earlier in the day, as lawmakers inside gave the bill its third and final reading.

Once news of the amendments' passage reached the demonstrators, migrant workers and activists erupted in cheering and dancing, some hugging one another while others shed tears.

The disappointment of the third-party broker agencies and employers soon turned to anger, with shouts of "Fake human rights -- the real selling out of Taiwan."

Some opponents alleged that the bill was the work of a conspiracy led by the Labor Ministry, calling for the resignation of its minister, Kuo Fong-yu.

Groups representing laborers and foreign workers have long called the law a loophole allowing brokers to prey on workers by charging additional fees related to the triennial trips.

They say the new bill also resolves a "window period" in which employers who require long-term round-the-clock care are left without a caregiver.

Prior the amendments' passage, Jack Huang, chairman of broker representative group the Taoyuan City Employment Service Institute Association, accused labor activists of slandering the manpower agencies and said the bill would increase costs for employers.