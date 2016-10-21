Ex-KMT leaders pledge to help after meeting with Hung

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A meeting between four former Kuomintang (KMT) chairs and Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu on Thursday concluded with the ex-leaders pledging to help the party weather its current financial crisis.

Former chairs Lien Chan, Wu Po-hsiung, Ma Ying-jeou and Eric Chu met with Hung at central party headquarters Monday to exchange opinions over party affairs and to discuss how the party should proceed with the issue of its party assets.

The four promised to help with donations and to assist with fundraising. Access to a significant chunk of the party's coffers has been frozen by the Cabinet's committee targeting ill-gotten party assets. Senior party officials were also in attendance.

The KMT claims that its remaining party assets were acquired legally and that the assets freeze is preventing the party from paying its workers.

KMT Secretary-General Mo Tien-fu, relaying talking points from the closed-door meeting, said the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) is illegal and unconstitutional.

Lien said during the meeting that the party should undertake "peaceful protests" against the committee's "abuse of power" in zeroing in on their party assets.

Ex-President Ma, while underlining how the committee has abused its authority by imposing a freeze over party assets, reportedly showed "extreme disapproval" of the government's actions, Mo said.

Mo also said that Ma had called for the party to be more active in making people in Taiwan and abroad aware of the current situation, with Ma alleging that the committee's methods were "bordering on fascism."

The ex-president suggested writing to international media outlets or hosting press conferences, saying the international community should be made to understand the seriousness of the situation.