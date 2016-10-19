Hung calls for party consensus, flexibility in China talks

Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu on Wednesday called for party members to close ranks ahead of her planned trip to Beijing next month and blasted allegations that China was giving the opposition financial assistance.

Striking a defiant tone in a meeting called to gauge committee members' opinions following a high-profile meeting with party lawmakers the previous day, Hung said negotiations with China "were not simple" and required flexibility.

Hung said she would not promise openly "to say or not say certain phrases" during a possible meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Some KMT lawmakers have insisted that Hung -- in order to allay public qualms about the meeting -- explicitly mention the "Republic of China" and that there are different interpretations of the "1992 Consensus" to Chinese officials.

Hung also blasted as "ludicrous" allegations that Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office was helping channel funds to the KMT, which has found itself in dire financial straits due to the freezing of its assets.

She added that she would meet with former party chairmen tomo