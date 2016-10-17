Nominee for grand justice grilled over neutrality

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lawmakers peppered Grand Justice nominee Hsu Chih-hsiung with questions about his personal political views on Monday, with many saying they did not believe he could render fair decisions.

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers Lin Te-fu and Chang Li-shan, who have openly opposed Hsu's nomination, questioned the nominee's political neutrality, citing his participation in the pan-green-leaning Ketagalan Academy and asking whether he recognized the R.O.C. and its constitution.

Hsu replied that he acknowledged the R.O.C. in its current form on Taiwan.

Asked to describe the relations between Taiwan and China, Hsu replied: "Taiwan is an independent, sovereign nation. And of course, so is mainland China."

He later defined "Republic of China" as Taiwan's official name.

KMT lawmaker Apollo Chen sought for Hsu to explain his position on the role of law enforcement in divisive high-profile demonstrations such as that by former Formosa Plastics Group workers, and asked how Hsu viewed Premier Lin Chuan's decision to drop charges against Sunflower Movement activists who broke into the Executive Yuan. Chen also asked whether civil servants would have the legal right to strike if they disagreed with government plans to reform the public sector pension system.

Hsu repeatedly declined to present his viewpoints on individual cases on the grounds of neutrality, but he promised to uphold judicial neutrality should he be confirmed.

He was less reticent when Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu brought up the government's move to renationalize "ill-gotten" KMT assets. Hsu said the efforts were part of the goal of transitional justice and were constitutional.

Hsu is a law professor at National Taiwan University, once served as a grand justice and specializes in constitutional law.

The KMT has criticized President Tsai Ing-wen for nominating Hsu, whom they claim has displayed clear political leanings that would raise concerns about impartiality if Hsu were confirmed.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Oct. 25 on the nomination of Hsu as well as of the nominees for Judicial Yuan president and vice president and four other grand justices.