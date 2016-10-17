China Airlines to take legal action against union

China Airlines (CAL) said Sunday that it would file criminal and civil lawsuits against the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union for organizing a demonstration Friday in which protesters threw eggs at its Taipei headquarters.

In a statement released Sunday, CAL said it would take legal action against the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union in order to defend the company's "reputation and the rights of the customers."

On Friday, hundreds of protesters — mainly flight attendants and supporters — pelted the airline's headquarters with eggs, accusing CAL of failing to honor an agreement on working conditions.

CAL on Sunday said the egg pelting was illegal and "out of order."

The airlines said the achievements of the company were the result of its 12,000 employees and their predecessors.

"Its substantial development and the rights of all employees should not be jeopardized by a minority of individuals," according to the statement.

'Enough is enough'

Taiwan pop singer Edison Lin criticized the protesters on Facebook for threatening even more extreme action against CAL if its management failed to meet their demands by month's end.

"Please think a bit more about the passengers flying with CAL. We supported you (CAL flight attendants) when you first went on strike. But enough is enough," he said. Passengers speaking to local media have criticized union members for pursuing their interests without consideration of the rights of the public, which would be sacrificed if flight attendants went on strike.

They said CAL's flight attendants were already paid more than their counterparts at other Taiwanese airlines.

"Taxpayers in Taiwan have to share the financial burden brought on by an adjustment to their pay (following their last protest)," one passenger said.

He said the union members should pull a plug on the protests or risk inflaming public resentment.

CAL, the largest airline in Taiwan, is controlled by the China Aviation Development Foundation and owned by the government.

Accusations Fly

On Friday, about 300 protesters gathered in front of the CAL's Taipei Office, congesting roads as they accused the airline management of a breach of contract.

Protesters accused CAL of violating a seven-point deal brokered on June 24 in the presence of Labor Ministry Kuo Fong-yu.

Demonstrators chanted "Shameless China Airlines, integrity has died" and decried CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan as a thief.

According to the union's secretary general, Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋), CAL failed to fulfill five of the seven items promised, including pay raises for flight attendants stationed overseas, paid official leave for union representatives, double pay for national holidays and the removal of a controversial clause on the employment contract.

Lin said that when union representatives confronted Ho on Oct. 4 about CAL's alleged breach of contract, "Ho showed no respect for the agreement and his employees and told the union to 'take it to court.'"

Responding to the accusations at Friday's protest, CAL released a statement online that listed evidence that contradicted the claims of union representatives and demonstrators.

The airline insisted that the company was striving to fulfill the agreement and that the union should not instigate violence and spread untruthful information.

The union insisted on Sunday that the protest was registered with the Taipei Police Office and was a "legal and normal union event."