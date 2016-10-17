Tsai says Taichung's new rail station to usher in prosperity

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taichung on Sunday inaugurated its elevated railway station shortly after it shut its ground-level station, which had witnessed a century of the city's history.

The new railway station will become the foundation of Taichung's next century, President Tsai Ing-wen said at the inauguration.

The first-ever train to run on the new elevated railway arrived at 6:28 a.m. Sunday, and the Taiwan Railways Administration held a ceremony to mark the opening of the station at noon.

The ceremony was attended by Tsai, Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan and other governmental officials.

Tsai said she hoped the new train station would bolster tourism and economic activity in the area, bringing prosperity back to the center of Taichung.

The elevation of Taichung's railway system is part of a nationwide project that began under former Premier Yu Shyi-kun.

Including the Taichung station, four other elevated stations — in Fengyuan, Taching, Tantze and Taiyuan — were also inaugurated on Sunday. Another five elevated stations are set to be completed soon.

"The new elevated railway is expected to change the Greater Taichung area and to bring an entirely new look to the city," Tsai said.

"Future planning will focus on the needs of locals and commuters, and the government will listen to the users' requests carefully."

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said that the first railway station was constructed in 1905 and began operations in 1908.

The train station had brought prosperity around its vicinity during its 100-year history, but as urban development expanded, the area began to decline.

The old station is part of the history of Taichung and is imprinted in many residents' childhood memories, Huang said.

Fighting Forced Evictions

Huang warned that public transportation to and from the new stations was still inconvenient.

"Commuters still have to walk from the old station to the new one; there is no other path connected to the main roads," he said.

"More has to be planned before the traffic around the new station can run smoothly," he said.

Near the site of the inauguration ceremony, 20 to 30 people demonstrated on Sunday against land expropriation and forced evictions around the country — in particular those associated with the construction of the elevated railways.

Protesters chanted into speakers, "Do no inaugurate the new railway!" and, "The government lies!" as they waved banners from a rooftop across from the ceremony.

Some demonstrators fell to their knees in front of Tsai, begging her to "save" them.

Tsai accepted their protest letter before returning to the ceremony.